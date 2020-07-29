'Broady you're a legend!': Yuvraj Singh posts heartfelt wish for Stuart Broad on reaching 500 Test wickets

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed Stuart Broad for his "hard work, dedication and determination" as he reached 500 Test wickets.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday applauded England's Stuart Broad on reaching the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket. Broad became the only seventh bowler to achieve the feat in the history of Test cricket. He took the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to reach the mark.

Many fans on Twitter applauded Broad's achievement, recalling how the English bowler made a remarkable comeback from the time he was hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh. The former Indian southpaw slammed 36 runs in Broad's over during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

While congratulating Broad, Yuvraj said that while people relate the historic 36-run over with Broad every time he "writes something about him," it is now time for fans to applaud what he achieved.

"I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off," wrote Yuvraj.

I’m sure everytime I write something about @StuartBroad8, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved! 500 test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you’re a legend! Hats off 👊🏽🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/t9LvwEakdT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 29, 2020

Stuart Broad is the only the second English bowler to reach the 500 Test-wicket mark. His fellow teammate James Anderson achieved the feat in 2017. Incidentally, both the bowlers dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for their 500th wicket.

Earlier, legendary former Australian spinner Shane Warne also congratulated Broad on the achievement. Warne also piped the English pacer to cross the 700+ mark in his career. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Warne himself (708 wickets) are the only two bowlers to have breached the 700-wicket mark so far.

