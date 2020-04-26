'You almost finished my son's career': Yuvraj reveals what Stuart Broad's father told him after 'six sixes'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that Stuart Broad's father, Chris Broad talked to him a day after he hit the English bowler for six sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recalled the 2007 WT20 match against England, where he famously smashed six sixes off Stuart Broad's over, becoming the first player in international T20Is to do so. Talking about the moment, Yuvraj revealed that he had a conversation with Broad's father, Chris Broad after the game.

In a conversation on BBC Podcast, Yuvraj talked through the whole incident. Andrew Flintoff had initially sledged Yuvraj before the over, prompting the Indian all-rounder to fire a few words back.

"Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back," Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

"I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

"When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile."

Yuvraj also recalled the subsequent conversation with Stuart Broad's father Chris. He revealed Broad senior asked him for a signed jersey for 'almost' finishing his son's career.

"His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said 'you almost finished my son's career and now you need to sign a shirt for him'," Yuvraj said.

"So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, 'I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best'.

"Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don't think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career," he added.

