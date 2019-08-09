Friday, August 09, 2019
     
Yuvraj Singh's team protests against non-payment of wages in GT20, refuses to board bus

Yuvraj Singh-led GT20 side Toronto Nationals led the protest against unpaid wages, alongside George Bailey's Montreal Tigers.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2019 9:01 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER- @GT20_SPORTS

The inaugural edition of the Global T20 Canada League faced a big controversy when players from Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers refused to board the team bus due to non-payment of wages, journalist Peter Della Penna revealed.

Toronto Nationals, which is led by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh protested over outstanding dues, thus causing a delay in the match. The players were supposed to be present on the field 75 minutes ahead of the scheduled start at 10 PM, but didn't board the bus.

The GT20 League, on their official Twitter handle, issued a statement which said, "The match between @MontrealTigers and @TorontoNational has been delayed due to technical reasons."

Further, the league issued a detailed statement on the issue, where it apologized for the "inconvenience caused to sponsors, broadcasters and millions of fans across the globe."

