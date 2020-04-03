'You can tag me and Mahi also': Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolls Ravi Shastri on his 2011 World Cup post

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hilariously trolled head coach Ravi Shastri on his tweet celebrating the ninth anniversary of India's World Cup victory in 2011.

Thursday (April 2, 2020) marked the ninth anniversary of Team India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup. The side defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to lift its second World Cup trophy. The 'Men in Blue', led by MS Dhoni, thus ended a 28-year wait to win the coveted title.

The cricketers who were a part of the squad marked the anniversary on their official social media profiles as they remembered the historic moment.

Team India's current head coach Ravi Shastri, who was on-air during the winning moment in 2011, also remembered the day. He wrote, "Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli."

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, who was a key player in the World Cup-winning side and also the winner of the Man of the Tournament award, hilariously replied to Shastri, "Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it (laughing smilie)."

Thanks senior ! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it 😂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 2, 2020

MS Dhoni scored the winning hit for the side, remaining unbeaten on 91 in the final. He also won the Man of the Match award.

The Indian head coach sportingly replied to Yuvraj, "When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! (You are a legend, Yuvraj!)."

When it comes to World Cups, you are no Junior. Tussi Legend Ho @YUVSTRONG12 ! 🤗 https://t.co/bnZHTyFd8x — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 3, 2020

While Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, MS Dhoni is currently on a sabbatical. He last played for India in the 2019 World Cup, where the side lost in the semifinal.