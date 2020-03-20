On this day: Yuvraj Singh fought illness to slam match-winning knock in 2011 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh scored a fighting 113 against West Indies in the 2011 World Cup, and also took two wickets to steer India to victory.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the heroes of India's memorable World Cup victory in 2011. The southpaw was awarded the Man of the Series in the tournament, as he scored 362 runs, while also picking up 15 wickets.

One of his most memorable performances came in the group stage of the tournament against West Indies. He scored a match-winning hundred in the game and also picked two important wickets to steer India to victory.

And he did all that -- while being extremely unwell. He vomited many a times on the pitch during his batting, but braved the ill-health to put India in a strong position.

He arrived at the crease with India struggling at 51/2, with the side having lost the crucial wickets of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag.

Yuvraj, along with Kohli, added 122 runs for the third-wicket partnership. After Kohli's departure, he took on the charge to eventually score 113 runs. He slammed 10 fours and two sixes in the innings.

With the ball, he picked up the wickets of Devon Thomas and Andre Russell, aiding India to a 80-run win.

Yuvraj Singh was the star of India's twin-World Cup victories (2007 WT20 and 2011 WC).

He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019, but has since made appearances in the Global T20 League in Canada and most recently, in the Road Safety World Series.