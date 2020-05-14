Yuvraj Singh nominates Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma for #KeepItUp challenge, pokes fun at Harbhajan Singh

Image Source : TWITTER/YUVRAJ SINGH Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge through a social-media post.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak," Yuvraj tweeted while also sharing a video.

In the video, he is seen trying to bounce the ball on the edge of the bat while nominating the aforementioned cricketers. In doing so, he also said that while the challenge will be easy for the Master Blaster and for Rohit Sharma, it will be challenging for Harbhajan.

All four players have been part of the Mumbai Indians squad before. But while Sachin has retired from the game, Harbhajan is presently part of the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj and Rohit recently caught up with each other on Instagram live chat. "When I came into the team, my cricket crush was Yuvraj Singh. I always wanted to talk to Yuvraj Singh, I always wanted to see how he prepares and what he does," Rohit Sharma had said.

