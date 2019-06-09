Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Yuvraj Singh likely to announce retirement soon, claims BCCI official

Yuvraj Singh likely to announce retirement soon, claims BCCI official

Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 09, 2019 23:02 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Yuvraj Singh likely to announce retirement soon

India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh has called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj has been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursue a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

A senior BCCI official had recently told PTI that Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first-class cricket. 

"He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers," a BCCI source privy to the development had said.

While it is not officially confirmed yet whether Yuvraj will announce his retirement or not, but if he calls it quit, it should not surprise anybody.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia vs Australia, 2019 World Cup Match 14: Dhawan ton, bowlers power India to 36-run win over Australia Next Story2019 World Cup: Dejected South Africa face uphill task against West Indies  