Yuvraj Singh leaves Pakistan's Shadab Khan in disbelief with brutal six in GT20 Canada

Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh shined with the bat in his second game in GT20, scoring 35 off 21 deliveries in a 2-wicket win for Toronto Nationals.

Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony's heroic batting effort aided Toronto Nationals to a two-wicket win in the Global T20 game against Edmonton Royals in Ontario.

The left-handed former Indian batsman scored a blistering 35 off 21 deliveries, which included three fours, and three sixes. Nationals chased the 192-run target with 13 balls to spare.

In his fiery innings, Yuvraj Singh smacked a six off Shadab Khan towards deep midwicket which shocked the bowler. He kept staring in disbelief over the power with which Yuvraj had hit the shot.

Yuvraj may have been unable to finish the game, but it was Manpreet Gony, who stepped up on the occasion. Gony scored 33 off just 12 deliveries, hitting three fours and three sixes, like Yuvraj.

After the game, Yuvraj said, "Yeah, it was a great performance. I thought we lost the game... but Manpreet Gony's hitting in the end and smart batting from Monfort and Salman Nazar... these guys pulled it off in the end."