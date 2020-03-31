Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj, Harbhajan urge people to donate to Shahid Afridi's foundation in fight against coronavirus

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have urged the people to donate to Shahid Afridi's 'SA Foundation' in the fight against coronavirus. The duo posted a video on their Twitter handle to raise awareness on the same.

Harbhajan, nominating Yuvraj, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar to further the cause, shared the video on his official Twitter profile. "The world is passing through extremely testing and unprecedented times.Let’s do our bit to help @SAfridiOfficial @SAFoundationN doing gr8 work plz join hands with them nd contribute what ever u can on donatekarona for covid19 @wasimakramlive @YUVSTRONG12 @shoaib100mph."

Earlier today, Yuvraj also posted the video. "These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona #StayHome @harbhajan_singh."

Further, the former Indian all-rounder also revealed that his foundation, 'YouWeCan' has raised more than Rs 1.5 crore for the fight against COVID-19 so far.

"Harbhajan Singh has nominated me to make this video. It's important to be together at this time. The governments of all countries are working to fight against coronavirus," Yuvraj began.

"The people are in pain. Many aren't getting proper food as well. Like Harbhajan said, the SA Foundation in Pakistan is doing a tremendous job in helping the poor people.

"My foundation, YouWeCan is also associated with the cause. We have also raised more than Rs 1.5 crore in collaboration.

"We will all work together to beat this disease," concluded Yuvraj.