'Confidence mera, kabar banegi teri!': Yuvraj Singh shares Chris Gayle's funny attempt at speaking Hindi

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle are enjoying their time off the field, and the former Indian cricketer posted a video on his social media profile which shows Gayle speaking a Bollywood dialogue.

The West Indian batsman tries to speak 'Confidence mera, kabar banegi teri," but hilariously fails to complete the dialogue.

Confidence meraaaa ! Kabar banegi teri !! Well said kaka 🤣🤣🤣 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/12ctFAUP9f — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 15, 2020

Yuvraj Singh returned to cricket action earlier this month in the Road Safety World Series, where he represented the Indian Legends side led by batting great Sachin Tendulkar. However, the series was cancelled following the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Chris Gayle, meanwhile, represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The BCCI on Friday announced the decision to suspend the IPL until April 15, and board president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Saturday that there is a possibility of a 'truncated' tournament.

The IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29.

It has also been reported earlier that the tournament could be deferred to next year if it doesn't start by April 20.