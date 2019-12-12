Sachin Tendulkar wishes 'SUPERSTAR' Yuvraj Singh on his 38th birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM India great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish the side's twin World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh on his 38th birthday.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 38th birthday today. The Indian southpaw, who played a key role in India's twin World Cup triumphs in 2007 WT20 and 2011 fifty-over WC, represented the country in 40 Test matches, 302 ODIs and 58 ODIs. The cricket fraternity is wishing Yuvraj on his birthday on social media.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, alongside whom Yuvraj shared the dressing room for a major part of his career, took to Twitter to wish him. He wrote, "Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi."

Yuvraj was the Man of the Series in the 2011 World Cup, in which he scored 362 runs in nine matches, in addition to taking 15 wickets in the tournament.

Virender Sehwag, the former Indian opener, who was also the part of the winning teams in 2007 and 2011 with Yuvraj, wrote, "A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12. When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi."

The Indian all-rounder played in the Indian Premier League with six different franchises. He captained Kings XI Punjab in his first three seasons, before joining Pune Warriors India in 2011. He eventually played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad before rejoining his first IPL franchise.

He lifted the IPL title in his final season of the league with Mumbai Indians. Since his retirement, he has been participating in multiple foreign leagues.

Indian captain Virat Kohli also wished Yuvraj on his birthday. "Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. @YUVSTRONG12," he wrote.

Here are some of the tweets for Yuvraj Singh on his birthday:

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 . When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/Axznn2XwQg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2019

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck 🤗🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019