Yuvraj, Harbhajan back Shivam Dube, want India's squad to be ready 4 months before WT20

Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the marquee event.

"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj told Aaj Tak.

India is auditioning for the tournament by trying out lots of youngsters.

Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns."

Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views.

"The team should be set and players should know that they are playing the World cup, it shouldn't happen that there is any doubt whether one will get a place," said Harbhajan, who was part of India's two World Cup-winning teams.

"They should be sure about their place and role in the team. The more clarity they have it would be better for India's preparation."

Playing his maiden ODI, Shivam went for 68 runs in 7.5 overs, but Harbhajan threw his weight behind the all-rounder, saying he should get enough chances to prove his worth in the T20 squad.

"There was a lot of criticism of Shivam Dube. He bowled six overs (7.5 overs) but we must have done something wrong in the rest of the overs. The deserving players should get enough time to prove themselves... like other players are getting 15 chances, he should also get that chance," added the 39-year-old.