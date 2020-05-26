Yuvraj and Harbhajan 'majboor' to speak against me, claims Shahid Afridi

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shahid Afridi has made yet another controversial remark, claiming that people in India are 'oppressed'.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has been making headlines for his remarks over the past few weeks. He made controversial statements on Kashmir, as well as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Tuesday, he made yet another remark of such kind.

Speaking on a Pakistan news channel, Afridi said that people in India are "being oppressed." He also talked about Yuvraj and Harbhajan being critical of him, claiming that they are 'majboor' (forced) to react against him.

"I'll remain thankful towards Harbhajan & Yuvraj for supporting my foundation. The real problem is that this is their compulsion. They live in that country. 'Wo majboor hain.' They know that people are being oppressed in their country. I won't say anything further," Afridi said on Pakistan channel Hum News.

Afridi's statements on Kashmir and PM Modi came as huge shock for Harbhajan and Yuvraj because the duo had gone out of their way to support Afridi's foundation to help the poor and needy in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told Sports Tak. (ALSO READ: Virat, Harbhajan engage in banter on Instagram)

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus. But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits."

Yuvraj tweeted: "Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial's comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again."

(With inputs from IANS)

