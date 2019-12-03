Image Source : TWITTER Yusuf Pathan inaugurates Cricket Academy Of Pathans (CAP) in Lucknow

India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the maiden branch of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) here on Tuesday.

The academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques to teach and develop budding cricketers in the city.

CAP is currently nurturing talent in 15 cities across the country, including Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Ranchi, Ludhiana and Patna. The academy boosts of a team of qualified mentors, along with the brothers, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf.

Recently, 45 students from CAP have been selected to play at district and state levels. Trials for scholarships are also in full swing, aiming to aid the talented with the right resources.

"The CAP program has set focus each week with varied outcomes depending on the level of the participants. CAP programs give a holistic approach to the developing cricketers," said Yusuf, who is also the Director of the academy.

"The required mental approach, knowledge of the game and experience, is equally important as the physical skills. The CAP program creates intrinsically motivated players who thrive on competition and understand that there are consequences to actions," he added.