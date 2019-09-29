'Your time will come': Harbhajan sends message to Mumbai star who scored 31-ball 81 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Image Source : TWITTER "Don't know why he doesn't get picked for India" were Harbhajan Singh's words after this Mumbai batsman scored a brilliant 31-ball 81 in the group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's legendary spin bowler Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to voice his support for Mumbai veteran Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed a brilliant 31-ball 81 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Harbhajan wrote, "Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come."

Don’t know why he doesn’t get picked for india after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come pic.twitter.com/XO6xXtaAxC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 29, 2019

Suryakumar Yadav came at the crease in the 42nd over of the game, and scored 81 out of the side's 110 runs after his arrival, as he took Mumbai's score to 317 in fifty overs. During his time at the crease, Mumbai scored 79 runs in the last five overs of the game.

However, despite his efforts, Chhattisgarh pulled out a stunning performance to beat Mumbai by five wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav made his debut for Mumbai in 2010 and has since been a regular for the side. A year later, Yadav also signed his first Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with Mumbai Indians, and was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. In 2018, he rejoined his home franchise.

However, the 29-year-old batsman is yet to make his international debut.

Harbhajan vouched for Suryakumar Yadav to be tried at number 4 in limited-overs - a position which has been a cause of dilemma for years in the Indian team. Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant currently holds the position, while Yadav's Mumbai teammate and captain Shreyas Iyer, as well as Manish Pandey have also made a strong case for the role.