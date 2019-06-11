Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
'You will always be special to me': Yuvraj Singh responds to Sourav Ganguly's heartfelt message

As the Indian cricketer put curtains on his international career, many of his former teammates, as well as former and current cricketers, posted heartfelt messages for Yuvraj.

New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 16:47 IST
Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj Singh brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. As wishes pour in from all around the world on celebrating his career in the blue jersey, Yuvraj responded to former captain Sourav Ganguly's heartfelt message on the No.12's retirement. 

Here's what 'Dada' had to say on Yuvraj retiring from international cricket. 

'@YUVSTRONG12 dear Yuv .. every good thing comes to an end .. I tell u this was a marvellous thing..u were like my brother very dear.. and now after u finish even dearer.. the entire country will be proud of u . Love u lots..fantastic career..@bcci'

Here's how Yuvraj responded. 

The Punjabi southpaw, though, tried repeatedly to turn back time before calling it quits.

"After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today," the 37-year-old said addressing the media in the extravagant interiors of a star hotel that quite resembled his flamboyant batting.

"I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket," Yuvraj added.

