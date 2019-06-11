'You will always be special to me': Yuvraj Singh responds to Sourav Ganguly's heartfelt message

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj Singh brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, the pinnacle of which was his exploits in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. As wishes pour in from all around the world on celebrating his career in the blue jersey, Yuvraj responded to former captain Sourav Ganguly's heartfelt message on the No.12's retirement.

Here's what 'Dada' had to say on Yuvraj retiring from international cricket.

'@YUVSTRONG12 dear Yuv .. every good thing comes to an end .. I tell u this was a marvellous thing..u were like my brother very dear.. and now after u finish even dearer.. the entire country will be proud of u . Love u lots..fantastic career..@bcci'

Here's how Yuvraj responded.

Thanks Dadi for giving me an opportunity to play for india and live my dream 🙏 you will always be special to me — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019

The Punjabi southpaw, though, tried repeatedly to turn back time before calling it quits.

"After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today," the 37-year-old said addressing the media in the extravagant interiors of a star hotel that quite resembled his flamboyant batting.

"I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket," Yuvraj added.

As the Indian cricketer put curtains on his international career, many of his former teammates, as well as former and current cricketers, posted heartfelt messages for Yuvraj.

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019

What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi.

You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups & downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for 🇮🇳 Cricket.🙌 pic.twitter.com/J9YlPs87fv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 10, 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

