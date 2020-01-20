You two are all kinds of wonderful: Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for dinner

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONAM_29 Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam host Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for dinner

Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrated the team's successful ODI series win against Australia in the company of Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and his wife at the latter's residence in Bengaluru. Kohli, along with wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday night visited Chhetri's home and had dinner with the veteran footballer and his wife.

Chhetri's wife Sonam took to Instagram to share the picture of the two couples together with the caption,"No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!"

Anushka replied to the post saying, "We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time."

Kohli on Sunday was awarded the Man of the Series trophy for his spectacular back-to-back half-centuries against Australia in the three-game ODI series. Kohli scored 76 in the second ODI and 89 in the series-decider to help India bounce back after the Mumbai defeat to win the series 2-1. India beat Australia by seven wickets on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India will next travel to New Zealand, where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.