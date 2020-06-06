Image Source : PTI You have been a great friend: Virender Sehwag tells 'bhrata' VVS Laxman

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has showered praise on VVS Laxman, saying the latter is one of the nicest guys who made wonderful contribution to Indian cricket.

On Friday, Laxman paid a tribute to Sehwag, saying the 41-year-old had immense self-belief and positivity which was both "mind-boggling and infectious".

"Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, Virender Sehwag went on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru's immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious," Laxman said in a tweet.

Responding to him, Sehwag wrote: "You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata."

You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2020

Sehwag, counted as one of the most destructive Test openers to have ever graced the sport, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is in which he scored 8586, 8273 and 394 runs respectively. The 41-year-old holds the record for being the first Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

Laxman, on the other hand, represented India in 134 Tests and 84 ODIs in which he amassed 8781 and 2338 runs respectively.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage