You guys have lost the plot: Jimmy Neesham trolls ICC after KL Rahul-Virat Kohli challenge

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Wednesday trolled the International Cricket Council after ICC posted a picture and asked their fans to find the face of Virat Kohli in the sea of KL Rahul.

Amid no sporting action with rise on coronavirus concerns across the world, sports organisations, franchises, and clubs are trying to come up with unique posts on their social media pages to keep their fans engaged. ICC attempted to do so on April Fool's Day as they shared a picture with the caption, "Can you spot Virat Kohli in this sea of KL Rahuls?"

Neesham immediately came up with a hilarious reply saying, "You guys have really lost the plot". KL Rahul reacted to Neesham's reply with a laughing emoji.

Neesham was due to play IPL 2020 for the first time since 2014 as he was bagged in by Kings XI Punjab, the same franchise for which KL Rahul plays as well. However, coronavirus concerns have urged BCCI to suspend the league until April 15, although it seems unlikely that the tournament will be held.

Franchise owners are however seem to expect a truncated version of IPL 2020 somewhere later in the year.