You are not going to be a superstar in one day: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri backed young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after strings of poor performances in recent times.

Pant, who is going through a rough phase in his international career, has scored just one 50-plus score in international cricket since the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri backed flamboyant southpaw and said nobody expects Pant to learn everything in one day.

"Nothing. Just tell him that you are young and nobody expects you to learn everything in one day. You are bound to make mistakes, but as long as you sit down and thing about ways to rectify those mistakes, you know that is what this game will teach you," Shastri told IANS.

Pant is touted to be the next big thing in cricket but till now he has not been able to live up to the hype and maybe the pressure of filling MS Dhoni's big shoes is hurting his game.

Shastri said that ups and downs are part of the game and it's not possible to become a superstar in one day.

"You are not going to be a superstar in one day. You will have your ups and your downs. That is life, but the more you work harder, the more the sacrifices you make, the better you will become," Shastri added.

Meanwhile, Shastri is enjoying a good time with the Indian team as they beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the two-match Test series to strengthen their position in the World Test Championships points table.

Currently, Pant is representing Delhi side in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he continued his poor patch and departed for 28 runs in 32 balls against Haryana on Sunday.