Wow! Thailand women's cricket team breaks Australia's stunning record in WT20Is

The national women's cricket team of Thailand went past Australia's record to register the most consecutive wins in T20Is. The Australia women held the record earlier with 16 wins, but Thailand went past them yesterday when they beat The Netherlands by 8 wickets.

Thailand are currently participating in the women's quadrangular series, which feature The Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland.

The side registered victories against all the teams in the series so far, beating Scotland Women by 74 runs and Ireland Women by 4 runs. Thailand bowled The Netherlands out for merely 54 runs, before chasing the target with 12 overs to spare.

Interestingly, Thailand women will face Ireland and The Netherlands in the Women's World Twenty20 qualifiers, which start on August 31 in Scotland.

The Southeast Asian side has earlier defeated Sri Lanka in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup in 2018, which was their first-ever win against a full-member side.