Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Would be silly not to aim for Tests, says Adam Zampa after NSW move

Australia white-ball spinner Adam Zampa has set his sights firmly on winning his maiden Test cap after moving to New South Wales following seven seasons with South Australia.

Zampa has somewhat become a white-ball specialist for Australia in recent years and so far has featured in 55 ODIs and 30 T20Is but is yet to receive his Test cap.

Zampa will join Nathan Lyon at NSW and is expected to play Sheffield Shield matches in his absence, when the latter gets called-up for national duty.

Lyon remains Australia's first-choice spinner in the longest format and Zampa wants to learn as much as possible from him by playing domestic cricket alongside him.

"There were couple of reasons why I moved back home. Obviously, to be able to play some Sheffield (Shield) cricket. You would have to be silly not to aim for Test cricket," Zampa said in a video uploaded on Brisbane Times' website.

"Also, it would be silly not to recognise Nathan Lyon has that spot and probably has it solidly for the next three or four years minimum.

"So if you are another spinner in the country then your best bet is to try and play with Nathan. So if I can form a relationship with him and play some Shield cricket then that's probably the best way for me to get that baggy green."

Since 2012, Zampa has played just 38 first-class matches and picked 105 wickets. Moreover, in the last three seasons, he has featured in just three Sheffield Shield games and scalped five wickets.

Zampa, who started his journey with NSW, stated an added incentive of coming back home means he will get more time to spend with his family.

"Obviously it's nice to be home. I have missed by family for seven or eight years now. Also my partner made a big sacrifice to move to Adelaide so it's a good opportunity for her to spend more time with her family," he added.

