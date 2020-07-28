World Test Championship: England move closer to Australia with series win over West Indies | FULL TABLE

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England marked the return of cricket in style as they registered a comeback series victory over the West Indies.

Veteran bowler Stuart Broad was the star of the final Test in Manchester as he guided England to a 269-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final Test of the series. With the win, England registered a 2-1 victory in the series, winning the final edition of the Wisden Trophy.

Stuart Broad took a ten-wicket haul in the match, taking six wickets in the first innings and four in the second, while also making a handy 45-ball 62 contribution with the bat in the first innings.

The Windies were set a target of 399 to win the match and folded for 129 after England made 369 in the first essay riding on fifties from Ollie Pope (91), Buttler (67), Broad and Rory Burns (57). The tourists were shot out for 197 in their first innings with Broad returning with figures of 6/31.

Burns then scored a 90 as Dom Sibley (56) and England skipper Joe Root (68 not out) dominated the second innings to declare on 226/2. Broad finished the visitors' second innings with figures of 4/36 and Chris Woakes grabbed a five-for (5/50).

With the win, England have moved closer to Australia in the World Test Championship table. Having played two matches more than the Aussies (10 matches), England have gained 226 points in the WTC, as they remain at third position. The side is now 70 points behind Tim Paine's Australia, who are at the second spot.

India remain at the top with 360 points in nine matches.

West Indies, meanwhile, showed promise to move up in the table with a stellar show in the first Test. However, Jason Holder's side faltered throughout the rest of the series as the English pacers exposed the side's weakness with the bat to win the series. The Windies remain at the seventh spot with 40 points -- 16 points ahead of South Africa, and forty ahead of Bangladesh.

Here is the full table:

TEAM SERIES PLAYED MATCHES PLAYED MATCHES WON MATCHES LOST POINTS SERIES WIN INDIA 4 9 7 2 360 3 AUSTRALIA 3 10 7 2 296 2 ENGLAND 3 12 7 4 226 2 NEW ZEALAND 3 7 3 4 180 1 PAKISTAN 2 5 2 2 140 1 SRI LANKA 2 4 1 2 80 0 WEST INDIES 2 5 1 4 40 0 SOUTH AFRICA 2 7 1 6 24 0 BANGLADESH 1 3 0 3 0 0

England will also feature in the next series which would be a part of the World Test Championship, as they will host Pakistan. The three-match series will begin on August 5.

