World Test Championship: Australia reduce gap with India after 3-0 win over Kiwis, check full table

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES After an emphatic series win over New Zealand, Australia have reduced the gap with India in the World Test Championship table.

Australia registered a comprehensive 279-run win in the third and final Test against New Zealand to secure a 3-0 whitewash on Monday. With this win, Tim Paine's side has ended its home summer unbeaten. Australia earlier completed a 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan in December.

In the World Test Championship table, Australia are now closing in on India who remain at the top. While Virat Kohli's side have 360 points after wins over West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, the Aussies follow them at second place with 296 points.

Australia retained the Ashes series in England which kickstarted their campaign in the championship.

Tim Paine's men have played 10 Tests, winning seven and losing two. India, meanwhile, are yet to concede a defeat in their campaign, winning all of their seven matches.

Pakistan (3rd) and Sri Lanka (4th) follow Australia at third and fourth place respectively with 80 points, while New Zealand, with 60 points, are fifth.

Earlier, South Africa (7th) opened their scoring in the championship with their first win of the campaign against England (6th) in the ongoing four-match Test series. West Indies and Bangladesh remain the only winless side at the World Test Championship.

While Australia's next appearance in the longest format of the game is likely to be after the T20 World Cup in October, India will tour New Zealand for a two-match Test series in February.