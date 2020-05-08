World T20 the bigger logistical challenge that awaits Australia, feels BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC T20 World Cup

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Friday reckoned that more than that India tour of Australia later this year, a bigger challenge awaits Cricket Australia. Prior to the blockbuster bilateral series, Australia is slated to hold the World T20 starting October and Dhumal feels that the logistical challenges behind organising teams amid the coronavirus pandemic will be huge.

"...would it be possible for Australia to have so many teams (16) coming in and quarantining for two weeks? Players will be out of cricket for so long and further two weeks of quarantine and then straightaway to go into T20 World Cup. Who would be interested? So there is no clarity," Dhumal told PTI.

"Once the situation improves and the lockdown ends, then we will see keeping the safety and health of our players in mind as that is paramount," said Dhumal.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is set to discuss the fate of hosting the World T20 with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 8. According to a report, the meeting will be a teleconference, where CA is likely to buy more time, although a definite conclusion about the tournament is expected at the end of the meeting.

"CA remains optimistic the 2020-21 men's and women's home summer - scheduled to begin with the men's T20 World Cup in October and November - will proceed, whether in empty stadia if social distancing restrictions remain in place or as relevant crowd guidelines allow," a release from the board in April said.

Dhumal also said that the fate of World T20 will decide the fate of IPL 2020, explaining that of the quadrennial tournament fails to take place, IPL can be a possibility.

"If the situation improves by that time (September-October), we also have think about T20 WC and Asia Cup and accordingly take a call. For a full-fledged IPL to happen, you have to have at least 45-50 days. Whether we get the window, it is still a question mark."

