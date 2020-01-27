World's largest cricket stadium to open in Ahmedabad next month

Image Source : TWITTER Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

World's largest cricket stadium is scheduled to be inaugurated next month. The Motera Stadium, situated in Ahmedabad, is likely to open in February.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 fans, surpassing the previous highest seating capacity of 95,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and India's present largest - Eden Gardens of 62,000 fans. The stadium also has food courts and hospitality are at each stand, a cricket academy, indoor practice pitches, clubhouse with about 55 rooms, indoor and outdoor restaurants, an Olympic-size swimming pool, gymnasium, the floodlights are attached on the roof of the stadium. There are also parking facilities for 3000 cars and 10000 two-wheelers. And most importantly, the stadium is connected to the main city via the metro. There is also a waste-water management plant in the stadium, built to reuse the used water during construction. These details of the world's largest cricket stadium were mentioned on India TV's Aaj Ki Baat.

The stadium is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild. The plan for the stadium was laid down when he was the Cheif Minister of Gujarat, besides holding the post of the president of Gujarat Cricket Association. The work had started in 2017 and will now be unveiled next month.

Earlier, there were reports that the stadium will even hold the IPL 2020 final, but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday clarified that Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will hold the summit clash.