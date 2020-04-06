Image Source : GETTY IMAGES World Cup is still some time away: Rohit Sharma urges people to stay indoors

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday, urged people to stay home as the "World Cup is still some time away".

Rohit took to Twitter and wrote, "Stay indoors India, don't go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away."

Stay indoors India, don’t go out on the streets celebrating. World Cup is still some time away 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to the people to turn off lights and instead lit diyas, candles and other forms of light for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show the nation's collective resolve to fight coronavirus. People across the nation followed the mandate in large numbers.

However, in the time of crisis, people from different parts broke the lockdown protocols to burst cracker on the streets.

India's sports fraternity on also joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic by lighting lamps and candles in response to PM Modi's call to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve.

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli urged the nation to 'stand together' in this fight against the novel virus.

"A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together," tweeted Kohli as he shared a wife Anushka Sharma's tweet where the two are seen lighting a diya.

This is the second such appeal from the Prime Minister, who had earlier urged the nation to observe 'Janta Curfew' and express gratitude towards healthcare workers and other basic service providers by clapping for them.