Image Source : GETTY IMAGE World Cup 2019: Afghanistan players involved in fight at Manchester restaurant

It would be fair to say that the Afghanistan cricket team is going through a rough phase in the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. If remaining winless so far in the tournament was not enough, the team is now hit by controversies off the field too.

According to a report in the BBC, some players of the Afghanistan team were involved in an altercation at a restaurant in Manchester on Monday, which resulted in police action.

The report mentions that some players took exception to be filmed and got into a brawl with a member of the public.

Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday issued a statement following the incident and confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT).

"Shortly after 11.15pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester," said a GMP statement.

"Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

Meanwhile, Afghanistan received a heavy drubbing from hosts England on Tuesday in Manchester.

England captain Eoin Morgan smashed a world record 17 sixes in his blistering 71-ball-148 as the hosts crushed Afghanistan by 150 runs.

This was the fifth straight loss for Afghanistan, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table.