Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies cruise to seven-wicket win over debutants Thailand

West Indies cruised to a seven-wicket victory over tournament-debutants Thailand in the women's T20 World Cup group game in Perth. Stafanie Taylor shined among the bowlers for the Windies as she took three wickets, while every other bowler in the side took a wicket each as the previous edition's semifinalists restricted Thailand to 78/9 in 20 overs.

For Thailand, wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the top-scorer with 33 runs in 48 deliveries. Koncharoenkai, alongside Naruemol Chaiwai were the only two batters to cross the two-digit mark in the Thailand innings.

In the chase, West Indies remained cautious as the side took 16.4 overs to reach the target.

Taylor played a key role with the bat as well, as she remained unbeaten on 26 to steer the Windies to win. Shemaine Campbelle also scored 25 and remianed unbeaten after Windies were put in a significantly shaky position at 27/3 in 6.4 overs.

With this win, the Windies have now gained two points. Their group includes England, Pakistan and South Africa.

Earlier on Friday, India women's team registered a brilliant 17-run victory over hosts and defending champions Australia. The side bowled the Aussies out on 115 after scoring 132/4 in 20 overs.