Confident that you girls will bounce back: Virat Kohli sends out motivational message to India women's team

India men's team captain Virat Kohli posted a motivational message for the women's team after it conceded a defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup.

New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2020 17:17 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian women's team faced a big loss in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, as Australia defeated the side by 85 runs to lift their fifth title. It was an underwhelming performance from the Indian team, which had been unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Chasing 185 to win, India were bowled out on 99, with top batters like Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur among others failing to step up.

However, the side is being praised for its fantastic performances throughout the tournament and India men's team captain Virat Kohli sent out a motivational post for the side followingf the loss.

Virat wrote, "Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. @BCCIWomen."

The Indian men's team will return to action on March 12 when it takes on South Africa in a three-match ODI series. The series will also see a return of Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the limited-overs format.

