'Proud of you girls': Virat Kohli leads wishes for India women's team on reaching T20 World Cup final

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India reached its maiden women's T20 World Cup final after their semifinal match against England was abandoned due to rain.

The Indian women's cricket team reached its maiden T20 World Cup final on Thursday after their semifinal match against England was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Team India had a better record than England in the group stages, which secured the side's path to the final.

The Indian team was undefeated throughout the group stages, registering victories in all the four matches against Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now take on either Australia or South Africa in the final of the tournament.

Indian men's team captain Virat Kohli, meanwhile, took to Twitter to congratulate the side on reaching the final. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. @BCCIWomen."

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Virender Sehwag also congratulated the women's team on a fantastic campaign so far. "Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai. Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup."

Would have loved seeing the semi-finals but Indra Devta ke aage kaun jeet sakta hai.

Mehnat ka parinaam achha milta hai. A reward for Winning all the matches in the group stage. Congratulations @BCCIWomen and wishing you glory this Sunday #T20WorldCup — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2020

VVS Laxman, meanwhile, wrote, "Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay."

Would have been great to see the match, but many congratulations to @BCCIWomen for making it to the finals of the #T20WorldCup . A reward for winning 4 out of 4 in the group stages. Wishing the girls the very best for the finals on #WomensDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 5, 2020

The final will be played on March 8.