Women's T20 World Cup final: From Australia's fifth delight to India's another ICC failure | In numbers

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Delissa Kimmince of Australia celebrates with team mates after dismissing Veda Krishnamurthy of India during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

India might have gone unbeaten through their group stages, even defeating the defending champions in the opener of the Women's T20 World Cup. But they were outplayed in every department on Sunday evening at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground as India lost by 85 runs to hand Australia their fifth world title. Megan Schutt picked four as the Aussies folded India for just 99 after Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney's rampagings 70s helped the hosts amass a massive 184 for 4.

86,174 people attended the women's final at the MCG, the most for any sporting event in Australia.

5 T20I World Cups for Australia following their emphatic win in Melbourne adding to their tally of trophies won on 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.

8 Since India's Champions Trophy win in 2013 in England by the MS Dhoni-led side, India have won trophy-less in eight straight ICC tournaments, male or female. The Men's team lost in the semis in 2015 World Cup, 2016 World T20, 2019 World Cup and runners-up in 2014 World T20 and 2017 Champions Trophy. And the Women's team lost in the semis in 2018 World T20 and finished runners-up in 2017 World Cup and 2020 World T20.

7th ICC series where India lost after remaining unbeaten in the group after U-19 WC 2014, WT20 2014, World Cup 2015, U-19 WC 2016, Women's WT20 2018 and U-19 World Cup 2020.

259 runs amassed by Beth Mooney is not just the most by any player in this tournament but the most scored by a batter in a single edition of World T20 surpassing Meg Lanning's 257 in 2014 edition.

13 wickets taken by Megan Schutt in the tournament is the most by any bowler and the joint-most in a single edition alongside England's Anya Shrubsole (2014).

10 wickets taken by Poonam Yadav in 2020 WT20 is the most by an Indian bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

184/4 is the highest total in a T20 World Cup Final, male or female, and the highest total in a Women's T20I at the MCG.