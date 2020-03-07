Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's road to final as they chase fifth title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia will aim to lift their fifth women's T20 World Cup when they take on India in Melbourne.

Australia reached their fifth women's T20 World Cup final on Thursday when the side defeated South Africa by 5 runs in the semifinal match in Sydney. The hosts are eyeing their fifth title in the women's T20 World Cup, and will take on the Indian team, who are yet to lift an ICC trophy in its history.

In the semifinal, Australia were on the brink of being knocked out despite a ball being played as rain threat loomed large over Sydney. However, even as India reached the final due to the semifinal against England being abandoned, the clouds did clear over Sydney in time for the second semifinal of the day.

In a rain-hit match, the hosts held their nerves to secure a 5-run victory over the Proteas, who topped Group B.

As the Australian women's team aims to defend their T20 World Cup title, let's take a look at their road to the final:

1st match - Australia vs India

Not many were of the view that the opening match of the women's T20 World Cup would also turn out to be the final game of the tournament. While India did look a strong side, it wasn't expected to topple over all the teams in Group A to finish at the top of the table - least, Australia.

The Australian team had beaten India in the triangular series not so long ago, but in the biggest stage, Harmanpreet Kaur's side emerged winners over the Aussies.

Inviting India to bat first, Australia managed to restrict the Indian team on 132/4 in 20 overs. Alyssa Healy led the fightback for the Australian team with a 35-ball 51, but they faltered in the chase as an incredible performance from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav secured a 17-run victory for India.

2nd match - Australia vs Sri Lanka

It was an unexpected loss in the opener of the tournament, but a timely wake-up call for the home side as they took on the Sri Lankan team next.

Once again, the Aussie bowlers were on top as they restricted Sri Lanka to 122/6. Chamari Athapaththu scored 50 off 38 deliveries but continued to lose out of partners at the other end.

The Aussies were given an early scare in the chase as the side lost its first three wickets with 10 runs on the board, but skipper Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes stuck on the crease to eventually aid Australia to a five-wicket victory. While Lanning remained unbeaten on 41, Haynes slammed 60 off 47 deliveries.

3rd match - Australia vs Bangladesh

The top-order had been largely underwhelming in the opening two games of the tournament, but it made a strong comeback in the third game of the tournament against Bangladesh.

Batting first, Australia lost only one wicket as they put on a monumental 189 on the scoreboard. Alyssa Healy struck 83 off just 53 deliveries, while Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 81. Beth Mooney was promoted in the batting order due to her aggressive batting abilities, and she didn't disappoint as she slammed 22 off just 9 balls.

Bangladesh faltered in their chase as they were restricted to 103 in 20 overs. The Australia bowlers continued to impress in the third game, and once again, Megan Schutt shined for the side with three wickets.

4th match - Australia vs New Zealand

The Trans-Tasman rivalry was an important fixture for both the sides, as it was a virtual knock-out game in the group stage. The winner of the match would proceed to the semifinals, and it was the home side which held its nerve to beat New Zealand to enter its fifth semifinal in the history of the women's T20 World Cup.

Inviting the Australian side to bat, the Kiwis conceded 155 runs in 20 overs. Beth Mooney continued on her impressive run as she top-scored for the side with 60 runs in 50 balls. Gardener, Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes all made valuable contributions in the middle and lower-middle order to steer Australia to a competitive total.

New Zealand made a bright start to give Australia a scare and Katey Martin's quickfire 38 almost led the New Zealand team to a shock victory in the game. However, it was Megan Schutt - again - who denied the Kiwis a chance to fly high, as she bowled an excellent 19th over, conceding only seven and taking a key wicket of Anna Peterson.

Semifinal - Australia vs South Africa

Even as South Africa topped the group stage, Australia remained the firm favourites going into the semifinal.

While rain did delay the start of play in the second semifinal, Australia played a full 20-over innings after South Africa invited the hosts to bat. Meg Lanning was the star of the Aussie innings as she remained unbeaten on 49 in as many deliveries. Her innings steered the Aussies to 134/5 in 20 overs.

The South African innings saw a rain-delay and the overs were cut-short to 13, with the target being 98. The Australian bowlers took wickets at regular intervals, however, and didn't allow the Proteas batters to settle.

Barring Laura Wolvaardt who played a fighting knock of 41*, none of the batters could build on their starts as South Africa fell 5 runs short of the target.