Will speak to selectors about MS Dhoni's future: BCCI's president-elect Sourav Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President-elect and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said he will speak to the selectors about M.S. Dhoni's future and seek their opinion before giving his views during the meeting on October 24.

India's T20 squad for the Bangladesh home series will be picked in Mumbai on October 24 after Ganguly is officially appointed the President of BCCI on October 22. The selection was supposed to take place on October 21 initially.

India will play Bangladesh in three T20s starting November 3 and two Tests.

Former India skipper Dhoni, 38, has been away from international cricket since India's exit from the World Cup after losing the semi-final clash to New Zealand.

Dhoni later joined the Indian Army for two weeks and also missed the West Indies tour. He was also not selected for the T20Is against South Africa at home.

Significantly, Dhoni's retirement from international cricket has been a matter of debate in recent times with every cricketer giving their views.

"I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on 24th. I will find out what the selectors are thinking. Then I will put my opinion," Ganguly told reporters at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) premises here.

Asked if a cricketer can take such a long break, he said: "I was nowhere in picture (when it transpired). So my first selection committee meeting will be on 24th."

Ganguly further said he will see what Dhoni wants before commenting on whether the 2011 50-over World Cup winning captain should call it a day or not.

"Let's see what Dhoni wants."

Ganguly is expected to meet captain Virat Kohli for the first time since becoming the BCCI President during the meeting on October 24.

Since getting the top job in Indian cricket administration, Ganguly has recieved congratulatory messages from across the world cutting across every spectrum.

From those in the Indian team who have wished him are Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan among others.

India, who have taken an unassaiable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa, play the third rubber in Ranchi from October 19.

Quizzed if he would be attending it, Ganguly said the Indian Super League inauguration will force him to visit Kochi on October 20.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Ganguly made it clear that discussing the idea of the Indian team playing pink-ball cricket would definitely be on the top of his to-do-list after he comes to office.

"We will deal with it. It is too early for me to comment on how we will work on this, but let me take office and then we will discuss this with every member," he said.

Ganguly has always been vocal about how day-night Tests is the way forward and that this Indian team under Kohli has the arsenal to do well in the format.

"Day-night Test is the way forward. Every country has to play day-night Test, that's a long-term future for Test cricket. They (India) are a good side, they will win day-night Test matches also. There is no difference in day-night Test matches and day Tests. t's just a different ball. They are such class players, they can win," Ganguly said.