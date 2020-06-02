'Will remember that moment for the rest of my life': Annabel Sutherland on bowling to Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Annabel Sutherland remembered the moment when she bowled to Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire Charity match.

Australia women's team all-rounder Annabel Sutherland reminisced the moment when she bowled to India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar during the Bushfire Charity match earlier this year.

Tendulkar played an over during the innings break in the charity match between Ricky Ponting XI and Adam Gilchrist XI.

He was originally set to play a full over from Ellyse Perry, but the bowler gave the ball to Sutherland after bowling four deliveries in the over.

"I was fielding at mid-off and I guess Perry had bowled three-four deliveries and then she threw the ball towards me which was very kind of her," Sutherland told cricket.com.au in a video uploaded on their YouTube channel.

"I, certainty, will remember that moment for the rest of my life. It was certainly exciting and the nerves were very high considering I bowled a full toss and half volley straight up.

"Sachin was very kind to hit the ball straight down the pitch. Certainly it was an exciting moment for us to be out there," she added.

The charity match raised 7.7 million Australian dollars for, according to Cricket Australia, for the communities devastated by the fire that had ravaged the entire nation.

