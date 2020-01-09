Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Will never be able to fill Dhoni's shoes: Hardik Pandya on finisher's role in World T20

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya loves to take challenges and that's what keeps him going but was he was quick to add that he cannot be anything what Mahendra Singh Dhoni is when asked about filling his shoes down the order for India. Hardik, who has been out of action for a while following a back surgery, said that he is enjoying the challenge but cannot be remotely closed to Dhoni.

Hardik is away from cricket since September 2019 and is expected to make a comeback soon in India A's upcoming tour of New Zealand. His main aim along with regaining fitness will be to finish games off much like Dhoni and with the World T20 around the corner, that is something he will focus on especially with Dhoni's participation still under the clouds.

"I'll never be able to fill MS' shoes, so I don't even think that way. I'm quite excited for the challenge to be honest. Whatever I do, it will be always for the team you know. It will be one step at the ladder and slowly-slowly that Cup will be there," Hardik told India Today when asked about his role in World T20 later this year in Australia.

Hardik remains India's biggest and cleanest hitter down the order with Dhoni's future still up in the air.

The former India captain has not played professional cricket since India's exit from the World Cup and is expected to return in the Indian Premier League, which is set to start towards the fag end of May.

Dhoni is currently enjoying an extended break from the game and is having fun with his family in the snow-clad mountains of Mussoorie.

Hardik, on the other hand, is recovering from his surgery and recently got engaged to Serbian model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai.

The all-rounder is set to return to the game with India A with an eye to join the senior India side, when Virat Kohli & Co. fly off to New Zealand for five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests from January 24 to March 4.