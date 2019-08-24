Image Source : BCCI Will feel great to work with a champion like Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly on India head coach's role

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been a champion cricketer during his time and an equally good administrator with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and in two years time, we could see him in another role.

Ganguly, who has already worked as an advisor to the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 with some success, opened up about his aspirations for the India head coach's role and said that in the future he would definitely consider taking up the role if an opportunity arises.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly said that he would be interested in the role someday and would love to work with a match-winner like Virat Kohli.

"Two years is some time away. But I have said in the past as well, I am interested in being India coach someday. It will feel great to work with Virat Kohli because he is a match-winner. He is a champion cricketer," Ganguly said.

"If I can contribute and help the team win big tournaments and Test series in England, South Africa and the current Australian side with Steve Smith and David Warner that would be the endeavour. If the team can achieve that, it will be the USP of this side," Ganguly said.

However, he went on to add that two years is a long way off and he hopes that India continue to taste success in the meantime.

"But two years is a long way away and let's hope during this period as well, India continues to win the big tournaments they play in Australia and India and find success," Ganguly said.

Ganguly is currently the president of the CAB and also a per-time commentator.