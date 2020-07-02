Image Source : TWITTER: @SAFRIDIOFFICIAL Wife and daughters clear of COVID-19, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday revealed that his wife and two daughters have tested negative for COVID-19 after initially testing positive for the deadly virus.

Afridi took to popular social media platform Twitter to make the revelation and also thanked his followers for their wishes. Afridi also shared a picture of himself, holding his youngest daughter.

His post read: "Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVID-19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I've missed holding this one."

Alhamdulillah, my wife & daughters, Aqsa & Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for #COVIDー19, & are now clear. Thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours. Now back to family time; I’ve missed holding this one 😊 pic.twitter.com/J5mDv7DnBD — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 2, 2020

Afridi, last month, had announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had urged his followers to pray for him.

"I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome," Afridi had tweeted on June 13.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Putting aside his rivalry with Afridi, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had wished him speedy recovery after the former Pakistan captain had made his coronavirus result public.

"Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible," Gambhir had told Aaj Tak.

"But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage