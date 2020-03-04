Who is Sunil Joshi? Know all about new BCCI Chairman of Selectors

Image Source : BCCI.TV Sunil Joshi was appointed as the new BCCI Chairman of Selectors by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), on Wednesday, named Sunil Joshi as the new Chairman of Selectors for the Indian men's senior cricket team. In a press release, BCCI said that the CAC has recommended Joshi for the "role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee." In addition, CAC also named former Indian cricketer Harvinder Singh to the senior men's selection committee panel.

MSK Prasad will make way for Sunil Joshi for the role of chief selector for the men's senior team. Joshi, one of the mainstays in the Indian team during the late 90s, interviewed for the role alongside former cricketers like Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

Who is Sunil Joshi?

Born in Gadag in Mysore State (now Karnataka) in 1970, Sunil Joshi was an all-rounder who represented India in 15 Test matches and 69 ODIs in an international career which lasted five years. He made his Test debut in June 1996 against England in Birmingham, and played his first ODI in the same year - against Zimbabwe in September.

His primary role in the side was to score runs in the lower-middle order, as well as play a support-spinner to Anil Kumble. He has 41 wickets to his name in Tests, while in ODIs, Joshi has taken 69 wickets.

He represented Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, and has also captained the side. He led Karnataka to the Ranji Trophy title in 1998-99, when the side beat Madhya Pradesh in the final.

'10-6-6-5'

His most celebrated performance for the Indian team came in 1999 during an ODI against South Africa in the LG Cup, where he conceded only 6 runs in 10 overs, bowling five maidens and taking 5 wickets. The performance aided India to an easy 8-wicket victory in the game.

The performance also earned him a place in the Wisden 100 in 2002, a list rating the hundred-best individual performances across all the formats of the game.

However, despite being a regular in the Indian team during this time, he wasn't selected for the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

Retirement

He made his final appearance for India in 2001 in a Test against Zimbabwe. Joshi could never make a comeback in the team, even as he continued to play First-class cricket till 2011.

He was also a part of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural season of the league (2008).

Joshi announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2012.

Coaching career

Joshi has had coaching stints in the Ranji Trophy, as well as with associate sides like Oman and United States of America.

In August 2017, he also played the role of spin-bowling consultant for the Bangladesh senior men's cricket team. He has played a similar role for IPL side Kings XI Punjab.