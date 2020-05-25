When parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after bad performance: Yuvraj shares hilarious throwback picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yuvraj Singh shares throwback picture

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday shared a hilarious throwback picture on his Instagram account where he along with Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag are all seen busy on their telephone.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, he captioned the picture saying, "When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without @rd.nehra @virendersehwag @vvslaxman281"

Yuvraj had recently taken to social media, nominating Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge.

The Indian batting legend responded to the challenge but completed it blindfolded. "I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Yuvraj replied to his video saying, "I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try."

