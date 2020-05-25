Monday, May 25, 2020
     
When parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after bad performance: Yuvraj shares hilarious throwback picture

In the picture, Yuvraj is seen with Laxman, Nehra and Sehwag standing in phone booths next to each other reminiscing of the days before mobile phones.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2020 12:59 IST
Yuvraj Singh shares throwback picture
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Yuvraj Singh shares throwback picture

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday shared a hilarious throwback picture on his Instagram account where he along with Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag are all seen busy on their telephone. 

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, he captioned the picture saying, "When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance! #throwback to days without @rd.nehra @virendersehwag @vvslaxman281"

Yuvraj had recently taken to social media, nominating Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma for the "keep it up" challenge.

View this post on Instagram

When your parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after a bad performance 😆! #throwback to days without 📱😇 @rd.nehra @virendersehwag @vvslaxman281

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

The Indian batting legend responded to the challenge but completed it blindfolded. "I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Yuvraj replied to his video saying, "I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try."

