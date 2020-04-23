When he isn't playing, he goes underground: Rohit Sharma wants fans to directly ask MS Dhoni about his future

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma with MS Dhoni

Team India's limited-overse deputy Rohit Sharma on Thursday jokingly urged fans to go and directly as Mahendra Singh Dhoni about his furture in the game after mentioning that he has no idea about the former captain's return. Rohit said this during a live Instagram chat with off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Dhoni last played for India in their semifinal loss against New Zealand at the World Cup 2019 in Manchester. Since then India have played several home and away ODIs and T20Is, but Dhoni featured in none, although he did make headlines each time a squad announcement was in line. He, however, had begun practicing for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as he had reached Chennai for the IPL camp at Chepauk. But the tournament was suspended twice owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi," Rohit Sharma said.

"You can't go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him 'What are you going to do? Will you play or not?'

"We don't know what's happening with him. We haven't heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven't heard anything I have no idea."

Harbhajan reckons that Dhoni wouldn't want to feature in another game for India despite his willingness to play the IPL for Chennai Super Kings.

"When I was at the Chennai Super Kings camp, a lot of people asked me whether MS Dhoni will play for India again and get selected for the T20 World Cup. I told them 'I don't know. Whatever he wants to do, that's his decision'.

"He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn't want to play for India again. He has played so much for India.

"As far as I know him, he doesn't want to wear the blue jersey again. He decided that India's last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case," Harbhajan said.

