What happens to India's T20I series against Zimbabwe in January 2020 after ICC's suspension?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India were scheduled to host Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in January 2020.

India’s cricket calendar for the 2019/20 season includes Zimbabwe’s tour to the country in January 2020 for a three-match T20I. However, the suspension on Zimbabwe Cricket has put the tour under jeopardy.

The BCCI has decided to wait till October to consider a back-up plan on the tour.

The ICC Board unanimously decided that ZC, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

The three games of the T20I were scheduled to be played in Guwahati, Indore and Pune from January 5 to 10 next year.

"Right now, we are not really thinking of any back-up plan. We will wait for the ICC quarterly meeting on October 16. Since they have been given three months to get their house in order, it is only prudent that we wait," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The official has also said that BCCI may consider a back-up plan if the suspension on Zimbabwe Cricket stays.

"Yes, that's our dedicated home window. We hope they get their house in order or else we will have to have some plans in place," he said.

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the three full-member nations which are expected to be available in the window in which Zimbabwe’s tour is scheduled.

As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to ZC has been frozen and representative teams from the African nation will not be allowed to participate in any ICC event.

(With PTI inputs)