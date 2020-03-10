Whacked! Returning Hardik Pandya gears up for Dharamshala opener against South Africa | WATCH

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Hardik Pandya lin nets

Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian squad and he looks all geared up for the impending South Africa ODI series which begins from March 12 onwards. India will play three matches against Quinton de Kock's men with the series begin in Dharamshala and Hardik is most likely to be part of the playing XI for the first time since September 12.

On Wednesday, ahead of the opener at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, BCCI gave fans a glimpse of Hardik's fireworks at the nets.

Watch the video here...

With a recurring back injury, Hardik was sidelined for the whole of India's home season and the crucial New Zealand series. He was slated to be part of the tour of New Zealand, but failed to prove his fitness. Eventually, he made his comeback through the DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai in the presence of the former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, impressed the top officials to script a comeback to the squad.

Along with Hardik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan too are back, but Rohit Sharma is yet to be fit. Bhuvneshwar last played for India in the T20I series against West Indies at home and was sidelined with a calf injury. Dhawan had suffered a shoulder injury earlier this year and hence was sidelined for the tour of New Zealand.

The second and third game will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.