West Indies vs New Zealand, Live Score, 2019 World Cup: New Zealand eye top spot against Windies

West Indies vs New Zealand, Live Score, 2019 World Cup: New Zealand are all set to take on West Indies in the day-night match in Manchester to look back on top. New Zealand and West Indies know each other well at the World Cup. New Zealand holds the upper hand with a 4-3 record, including wins in their last three meetings. West Indies won the tournament in 1975 and '79. New Zealand can move above competition leader and defending champion Australia in the 10-team standings with a win. India can leapfrog third-place England and will still have a game in hand on its nearest rivals. New Zealand have won all their games except for a washout against India. (MATCH SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAM WI vs NZ) (Live Updates IND vs AFG)

Live updates WI vs NZ, 2019 World Cup Match 29 from Manchester: The toss will take place at 05:30 PM IST

Match Preview: With their backs against the wall, West Indies will take on in-form New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Saturday. The Windies have looked more in T20 mode this World Cup with their batsmen losing patience too early and getting out, barring Shai Hope who has looked solid. The Jason Holder-led side started their campaign on a high, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets. (Read Full Match Preview)