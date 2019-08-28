West Indies pacer Cecil Wright announces retirement at the age of 85

Image Source : UPPERMILL CRICKET CLUB FB File photo of Cecil Wright

West Indies pacer Cecil Wright has finally announced that he will retire in two weeks' time at the age of 85.



Wright, also nicknamed 'Cec', has taken over 7000 wickets during a career, which has lasted over 60 years. During the course of his career, at one point, Wright had 538 wickets in five seasons, averaging one wicket every 27 balls.

Wright represented Jamaica and Barbados and played against the likes of Garfield Sobers and Wes Ball before moving to England in 1959 and playing professional cricket for Crompton in Central Lancashire.

Wright also played with Vivian Richards and Joel Garner, one of West Indies' feared pace quartret in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

But, finally Wright has decided to hang up his boots.

"I wish I knew the reason for my longevity, but I couldn't tell you what it is," Wright told The Daily Mirror.

He once said that the traditional Lancashire food helps him paly along.

"To be honest I eat anything that's going but I don't drink much, just the odd beer," Wright was quoted as saying.

"And I keep fit, although these days I use my age as an excuse to miss training.

"I find keeping active helps to ease aches and pains.

"I don't like to sit still and watch TV, I would rather have a walk or potter about in the garage.

Wright's final match of his career will be for Uppermill against Pennine League side Springhead on September 7.