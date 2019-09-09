West Indies name Kieron Pollard new ODI and T20I captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies have confirmed the decision to name Kieron Pollard the new captain in limited-over formats.

West Indies have appointed their veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the new captain in the ODI and T20I format. The Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt confirmed the appointment of Pollard for the role.

"CWI President Ricky Skerritt announces the official appointment of Kieron Pollard as West Indies White Ball captain," West Indies' official Twitter account posted.

BREAKING NEWS - CWI President Ricky Skerritt announces the official appointment of Kieron Pollard as West Indies White Ball captain. #CWIPressConference pic.twitter.com/YicpwakDKE — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 9, 2019

Pollard last played an ODI for the West Indies in 2016, but appeared in the T20I series against India last month. The Windies all-rounder replaces Carlos Brathwaite as the skipper in T20Is, and Jason Holder as the captain in ODIs.

