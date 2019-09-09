Monday, September 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. West Indies name Kieron Pollard new ODI and T20I captain

West Indies name Kieron Pollard new ODI and T20I captain

West Indies have confirmed the decision to name Kieron Pollard the new captain in limited-over formats.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2019 21:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

West Indies have confirmed the decision to name Kieron Pollard the new captain in limited-over formats.

West Indies have appointed their veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the new captain in the ODI and T20I format. The Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt confirmed the appointment of Pollard for the role.

"CWI President Ricky Skerritt announces the official appointment of Kieron Pollard as West Indies White Ball captain," West Indies' official Twitter account posted.

Pollard last played an ODI for the West Indies in 2016, but appeared in the T20I series against India last month. The Windies all-rounder replaces Carlos Brathwaite as the skipper in T20Is, and Jason Holder as the captain in ODIs.

(More to follow..)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCricket South Africa appoints Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach Next StoryHS Prannoy pulls out of China and Korea Open due to dengue  