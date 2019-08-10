West Indies announce squad for Tests against India, no place for Chris Gayle

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Despite Chris Gayle hinting that he may sign off with the Test series against India, West Indies have decided to resist the sentimental call-up.

The West Indies selectors kept the sentiments at bay as they announced the squad for the two-Test series against India, scheduled to begin later this month. Chris Gayle has not been selected in the squad, despite the player hinting during the World Cup that he may sign off with the five-day matches.

The 39-year-old batsman has played 103 Test matches for West Indies, but played his last five-day match almost five years ago, in September 2014. With the Test series against India marking the beginning of Windies' campaign in the World Test Championship, the selectors resisted an emotional call-up for the 'Universe Boss'.

Gayle has confined himself largely to T20 cricket over the past few years, with occasional appearances in ODI cricket for the West Indies.

It seems more likely that the explosive left-handed batsman will now make his final appearance for the West Indies at Port of Spain, which is the venue for the third ODI against India.

Gayle played an unusually slow innings and was dismissed on merely 4 off 31 deliveries in the first ODI of the series. However, the wicket proved inconsequential as rain washed out the game.

Jason Holder continues to captain the side, while Rahkeem Cornwall and Shamarh Brooks are the new faces in the Test squad. Alzarri Joseph, meanwhile, misses with an injury.

"Alzarri is undergoing remedial work and we are monitoring his recovery, but we do not think he is ready yet to last five days of a gruelling Test match,” Robert Haynes, the head of the interim selection panel, said.

“He represents a key part of West Indies future and we do not want to rush him back. We have two important series coming up later in the year in India and we want to be very careful how his recovery is managed.”

Here's the full squad:

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul & Kemar Roach