Monday, June 24, 2019
     
West Indies' Andre Russell ruled out of World Cup due to injury, Sunil Ambris called in as replacement

After picking up a hamstring during West Indies' clash with England, Andre Russell has failed to overcome the injury, which sees him being ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 20:49 IST
West Indies' Andre Russell ruled out of World Cup due to injury, Ambris called in as replacement

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the oingoing World Cup after failing to overcome a left knee injury that curtailed his bowling. Sunil Ambris has been called in as Russell's replacement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it approved Ambris, a 26-year-old top-order batsman, as a replacement for Russell.

"The International Cricket Council has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sunil Ambris as a replacement player for Andre Russell in the West Indies squad for the remainder of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement. 

"All-rounder Russell has been ruled out of further participation in the event due to an injury to his left knee. Twenty-six-year-old Ambris, a top-order batsman, has played six Tests and six ODIs for the West Indies," it added

Russell played an important role at the start of the West Indies' campaign, taking two wickets in the opening win over Pakistan and another two against Australia. The West Indies pace bowlers had Australia in deep trouble before letting the defending champion off the hook.

He bowled only two overs in the loss to England in Southampton before limping off the field, and struggled in six overs that returned 1/42 as Bangladesh chased down 322 to win their head-to-head in Taunton.

Russell, who can have an imposing presence with bat and ball, missed the five-run loss to New Zealand in Manchester on Saturday and — with West Indies needing to win its last three group games to have a chance of reaching the semifinals — has been finally replaced in the squad.

(With AP Inputs)

