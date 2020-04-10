We have to look at alternatives: Ashley Giles on England-West Indies series in June

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England cricket team

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, England team director Ashley Giles has said that he doesnt see the series against West Indies happening in June. This comes after Australias tour of Bangladesh was called off on Thursday. England were scheduled to play 3 Tests against West Indies in June.

Speaking to reporters in a conference call, Giles said: "The deadline of May 28 still stands but it's looking less and less likely that we're going to be out there in June. We have to look at alternatives."

Giles further said that the ECB was also looking at the fixtures that follow the Windies series as England are set to play home series against Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

"We are looking at scenarios where we can push those matches back as far as possible without losing any cricket," said Giles.

"Whether eventually games start falling off the calendar right now we don't know. If we can't get it all, it's really important we work in partnership with all the other boards to fulfil those fixtures but with a priority on keeping people safe."

The pandemic saw the Tokyo Olympics being postponed by a year and even other major events have either been suspended or cancelled. The fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance as franchise owners as well as the BCCI awaits the next advisory from the government on April 14.