We are looking at all options, yet to discuss IPL schedule: Sourav Ganguly keeping fingers crossed

Besides resumption of the sport, all cricket fans can talk about is whether the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be witnessed this year despite a packed international calendar which also features the Asia Cup in UAE and World T20 in Australia.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too is unsure of a possibility of staging the IPL in 2020, but hopes for the pandemic to end soon. With the government looking a phase-wise unlocking of the containment zones, there is a ray of possibility that cricket will resume soon and all Ganguly can expect is to be optimistic about things gaining normalcy soon.

“We can’t say what will happen in the days to come. It is tough to predict. We are looking at all options. We are still not sure when cricket could resume,” Ganguly told Sportskeeda when asked if there will be an IPL in 2020.

The tournament was slated to begin from March 29 onwards however the pandemic urged BCCI to postpone it indefinitely. BCCI has now been eyeing the October-November window which has been reserved for the World T20. With ICC yet to decide on the fate of the tournament in Australia, BCCI has their fingers crossed amid rising support from cricketers.

Meanwhile, Ganguly also opined on whether IPL 2020 will happen in India amid the pandemic concerns.

“If at all, IPL does happen, we don’t know where it could happen. India would certainly like to host the event, provided the environment is safe. Right now, we are not in a position to say anything. It is too early. We are yet to officially discuss the IPL schedule. But it depends on the safety of the environment. Saving human life and breaking the coronavirus chain are more important for all of us,” Ganguly said.

